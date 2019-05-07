Old friends Marco McCullough and Declan Geraghty to go to war at Ulster Hall

Marco McCullough and Declan Geraghty will not bad mouth each other before their IBF European title clash at the Ulster Hall on May 17.

The talented pair shared accommodation during their trips with the Irish amateur team and although both will ‘flick the switch’ when the first bell goes, it’s strictly business ahead of their clash.

Belfast’s McCullough said: “I know Deco very well. We’ve never actually sparred though because during our amateur days, he was a bit smaller and lighter than me.

“We trained together on the High Performance Team and went on several trips together. We even shared a room on one trip.

“To beat Deco and earn a top 15 in the world spot with the possibility of a world title eliminator is the dream.

“I’d also love to get my hands on a British, Commonwealth or EBU European belt.”

And Dubliner Geragthy also admitted that they knew each other well.

“I’d say myself and Marco have been friends… at least acquaintances.

“ I do remember rooming with him on the Irish team.

“Marco is a lovely bloke and I’ve got a bad work to say about him.

“I’ll happily go for a drink with him after the fight. This is just business.

“You can fight on the small-hall shows and have fight of the year wars but it’s not the same if it’s not the same if it’s not televised so it’s great that people can see these great contests.”

Topping the bill in Belfast is Ryan Burnett’s homecoming WBC International super-bantamweight title clash with Jelbirt Gomera.

And Burnett says he has only one thing on his mind.

“I want to be world champion again. Nothing else matters.

“This is a significant step in that campaign and I’m delighted it’s taking place in my home city.

“My opponent on May 17 is in the way of my being back where I know I belong.

“You will see my determination on fight night,” added Burnett.

There is also a stacked undercard including Sean McComb, Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory and Steven Donnelly.