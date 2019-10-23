Rory McIlroy 'excited' as he confirms he will play at 2020 Olympic Games for Ireland

Rory McIlroy will play in the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan for Ireland.

Speaking in Tokyo today, where he will be taking part in this week's Zozo Championship, McIlroy confirmed his participation.

"I'm excited to play the Olympics and call myself an Olympian," McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

The 30-year-old did not take part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, citing fears about the Zika virus as the reason.

There was also debate over who McIlroy would represent at the Olympics, but he says he has come to terms with his choice and embraced the opportunity to play in the Olympics for Ireland.

"I think I made it more difficult for myself than I needed to," he said.

"My feelings towards it were more about what other people will think. Once I got that out of my head and decided to do what was best for me, it became easy.

"The decision was that I was going to play golf for the country or nation that I've always played golf for, through my junior and amateur days, and now into my professional career."