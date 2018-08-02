Running star Paula Radcliffe enters Laganside 10k

World Record holder, World Championship Gold Medalist and former BBC Sports Personality of the Year, Paula Radcliffe, will compete in the Laganside 10k running race on September 2.

Hundreds of local runners will have the chance to compete alongside one of the sports’ all-time greats in the Novosco Grand Prix in Belfast.

The Laganside 10k is the 13th event in the annual 15-race series.

Radcliffe will participate in her role as brand ambassador for superfood supplement brand Revive Active.

Patrick McAliskey, Managing Director of Novosco said: “Participants in the Novosco 10k Grand Prix tend not to need a whole lot of motivation, but running alongside such an incredible athlete as Paula Radcliffe should give them an additional lift.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Paula plans to take part in the race and we very much look forward to seeing her in action.”

The 10k race starts and finishes in Ormeau Park. It starts at 2pm and will feature 1,500 runners.

Matt Shields, Laganside 10k race director, added: “We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Paula to our event. With only five weeks to go, registrations are filling up fast, so don’t miss your chance to run alongside one of the greatest names in our sport.”

The Novosco Grand Prix is an annual not-for-profit series of 10km running races in Northern Ireland, featuring races such as the Bangor Classic 10k, Saintfield 10k and the Seeley Cup.