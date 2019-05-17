Ryan Burnett back with a bang as he wins at Ulster Hall

Ryan Burnett was back with a bang on Friday night at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

The Belfast fighter stopping Jelbirt Gomera with body shots in the sixth round of their encounter after bossing the opening exchanges.

Burnett has not boxed since injuring his back against Nonito Donaire last year - when he lost his WBA World title - but he says it is good to have returned.

“It is good to be back but I felt a bit rusty in there tonight. I got the win and now I have to put the head down and get serious again.

“My injury is finally healed and I feel good. It was good to shake off the ring rust and get moving again. ”

And Belfast’s Marco McCullough is the new IBF European super-featherweight champions after stopping Declan Geraghty with a fantastic shot in the third round.

McCullough was delighted after getting his hands on the belt.

“We expected to grow into the fight. We didn’t expect to win that way.

“I couldn’t afford to lose and I needed that. Jono Carroll won this belt and it elevated him to a world title challenge. Maybe it can do the same for me,” he added.

And Sean McComb impressed as he stopped Miroslav Serban after 1m 24secs of the opening round.

Serban stopped by the referee after a multitude of punched from McComb.

Ballymena’s Steven Donnelly floored Edwin Palacios with a beautiful body shot in the fourth round.

The Nicaraguan couldn’t beat the count after a perfect left hook under the right elbow of Palacios.

Exciting welterweight Lewis Crocker was up against Jumanne Camero.

‘The Croc’ boxed well to win the fight 60-55 on points after an interesting six rounds.

Crocker has not be in action recently and that seemed to show in his display on the night.

Padraig McCrory was just to good for Eric Nwanko as he won the fight 60-54 on points.

Sean Duffy had a second round stoppage of Antonio Horvatic.

Callum Bradley saw off Rafael Castillo over four rounds.

And Dee Sullivan’s debut ended with a win over Pawel Strykowski.