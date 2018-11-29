Seeley Cup up for grabs at Ormeau Embankment

Around 1050 athletes will be hitting the roads tomorrow in the Podium 4 Sport Seeley Cup 10k race from the Ozone Centre on the Ormeau Embankment.

The event,promoted by Willowfield Harriers and Athletics N.I. always produces close competition both at individual and team level.

Paddy Hamilton is a former winner of the event while Neil Johnston, the Queen’s 5k champion was third in last year’s event.

Conan McCaughey came third in 2016 while Conall Kirk was second in the Malcolm.

Commonwealth 1500 runner Danny Mooney will go close as will former Irish Junior champion Craig McMeechan and Laganside winner Ben Branagh while Mark McKinstry absolutely annihilated all opposition in the British and Irish Masters International.

Add Andrew Annett, Barry Harron, Neil Weir, Noel Logan and Pius McIntyre and all the ingredients are there for a fascinating race.

Team wise Mooney leads a strong Letterkenny side, McKinstry spearhead defending champions North Belfast while City of Derry Spartans, Springwell and many times winners Annadale look good.

Ann-Marie McGlynn just lost out to Ciara Mageean in the Irish Nationals and the captain of the Euro Bronze Medallists will start favourite.

Olympic Marathoner Catriona Jennings and Bobby Rea winner Sinead Sweeney will threaten along with former Senior champion Jessica Craig, Belfast Half Marathon winner Gerrie Short, World Masters winner Kelly Neely and Ann-Marie’s Letterkenny teammate Nakita Burke.

Others to watch include Jodi Smith, the tremendously improved Sarah Grant, Ciara Toner, Catherine Diver, Louise Smith and Sinead Murtagh along with Catherine O’Connor.

North Down and Letterkenny can dispute the team prize with North Belfast and Beechmount also fancied.

The action starts at 2 30.