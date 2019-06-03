Tyrone McKenna to teach Darragh Foley a lesson at Ulster Hall

Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna has told Darragh Foley a cauldron awaits him when the pair clash for the WBC International crown at the Ulster Hall on June 21.

McKenna will enjoy home advantage - live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV - against Foley with the chance to enter the world rankings at stake.

While Australia-based Foley remains a popular figure in his homeland, ‘The Mighty Celt’ has warned fans in the famous old venue cheering for ‘Super’ will go completely unheard.

“The Ulster Hall will be one man’s house and that’s mine. I’m the Belfast hero, loved by my supporters and the city.

“On the night, my fans will take the place over as they usually and do and drown out whatever fans he brings from Dublin.

“I’ve fought in big title bouts in my hometown before but there’s something special about headlining a historic place like Ulster Hall against someone from a rival city.

“I truly believe this’ll be my biggest night and all it does is spur me on to bring the best Tyrone McKenna into that ring.

“I’m massively up for this and I’m just very, very excited.”

Joining McKenna against Foley will be Steven Ward against Liam Conroy for the WBO light-heavyweight titlePaddy Gallagher takes on Liam Wells and Gary Cully tackles Renald Garrido.

Lewis Crocker, Taylor McGoldrick and Caoimhin Agyarko will also feature on the undercard.