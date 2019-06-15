WATCH: Plenty of reasons to get down to Banbridge Hockey Club and support Ireland women in their quest for gold

Ireland women will look to complete the job at Banbridge Hockey Club on Sunday (3.30pm) when they meet South Korea in the FIH Series Final.

A 4-0 win over Czech Republic on Saturday saw the Irish achieve their target of reaching the Olympic Qualifying tournament later this year.

South Korea, who were 3-0 winners over Malaysia in the other semi at Havelock Park, have also achieve that, but Ireland want to finish the job against them on Sunday by taking first place at the FIH Series Finals tournament.

Here are some highlights from Saturday.

