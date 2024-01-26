All Sections
2024 road racing line-up: Michael Dunlop question mark, Glenn Irwin staying on Ducati?

The line-up for the major road races in 2024 is all but confirmed, although there is still a question mark over Michael Dunlop’s choice of machinery while Glenn Irwin has yet to officially confirm his plans as he aims to extend his unbeaten Superbike streak at the North West 200.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT
Dunlop, the second most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 25 wins, returned to the top step in the Superbike class last June on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Whether or not the Ballymoney man continues on the CBR100RR-R Fireblade for a second successive season remains to be seen.

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Alastair Seeley is currently without a team for 2024, with the Carrickfergus man revealing he could consider retirement if he is unable to secure a suitable ride this year.

Michael Dunlop won the Superbike TT in 2023 on the Hawk Racing Honda FirebladeMichael Dunlop won the Superbike TT in 2023 on the Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade
Seeley is the most successful rider in history at the North West 200 with 29 victories and previously stated his aim of matching his racing number of 34 as a target at Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race.

With the North West 200 less than four months away, this is how the road racing grid is shaping up:

Michael Dunlop – TBC

Peter Hickman – FHO Racing BMW

Josh Brookes – FHO Racing

Glenn Irwin – TBC

Dean Harrison – Honda Racing UK

John McGuinness – Honda Racing UK

Nathan Harrison – Honda Racing UK

Lee Johnston – Ashcourt Racing (Honda Superbike/Superstock)

Alastair Seeley – TBC

Ian Hutchinson – Milenco Padgett’s Honda

Davey Todd – Milwaukee BMW by TAS Racing

Jamie Coward – KTS Racing

Conor Cummins – TBC

James Hillier – WTF Racing Honda

Michael Rutter – Bathams Racing

Richard Cooper – TBC

Mike Browne – TBC

Adam McLean – J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki

Paul Jordan – TBC

Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing)

