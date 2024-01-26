2024 road racing line-up: Michael Dunlop Superbike question mark, what next for Glenn Irwin?
Dunlop, the second most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 25 wins, returned to the top step in the Superbike class last June on the Hawk Racing Honda.
Whether or not the Ballymoney man continues on the CBR100RR-R Fireblade for a second successive season remains to be seen.
Irwin finished second in the British Superbike Championship by half-a-point and clinched a double at the North West 200 on the PBM BeerMonster Ducati, but uncertainty remains over whether the team will continue following the sad passing of owner Paul Bird last September.
Fellow Northern Ireland rider Alastair Seeley is currently without a team for 2024, with the Carrickfergus man revealing he could consider retirement if he is unable to secure a suitable ride this year.
Seeley is the most successful rider in history at the North West 200 with 29 victories and previously stated his aim of matching his racing number of 34 as a target at Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race.
With the North West 200 less than four months away, this is how the road racing grid is shaping up:
Michael Dunlop – TBC
Peter Hickman – FHO Racing BMW
Josh Brookes – FHO Racing
Glenn Irwin – TBC
Dean Harrison – Honda Racing UK
John McGuinness – Honda Racing UK
Nathan Harrison – Honda Racing UK
Lee Johnston – Ashcourt Racing (Honda Superbike/Superstock)
Alastair Seeley – TBC
Ian Hutchinson – Milenco Padgett’s Honda
Davey Todd – Milwaukee BMW by TAS Racing
Jamie Coward – KTS Racing
Conor Cummins – TBC
James Hillier – WTF Racing Honda
Michael Rutter – Bathams Racing
Richard Cooper – TBC
Mike Browne – TBC
Adam McLean – J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki
Paul Jordan – TBC
Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing)