Marc Marquez celebrates his Argentinian double with brother Alex and Franco Morbidelli. (Photo: MotoGP)

It was double delight for Marc Marquez in Argentina as he extended his 2025 winning streak to four wins from four starts, equalling the Spanish legend, Angel Nieto on 90 GP wins.

Pole position, a sprint race win and a superb victory in the 25-lap Argentine Grand Prix closed out another perfect weekend for the eight-time world champion.

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) led his brother Alex (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) from the lights into Turn 1 and was in control until a mistake on lap four at Turn1, when he ran wide, gave the younger Marquez brother the opportunity to take the lead.

It looked as though Alex could claim his first MotoGP win since 2019 as he seemed to control the race from the front.

However, Marc never gives up and with five laps remaining he re-took the lead at Turn 5 and by the chequered flag, he had opened the gap to 1.362s over Alex, with Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) taking his first podium since Jerez in 2021.

“It is an honour to equal Angel Nieto's victories and this victory is for him and his family,” said race winner Marquez. “Today was amazing. I went hard from the beginning but the confidence was not super good with the rear.

"I had a few problems there and when I saw that Alex was pushing and controlling the race I thought - to be second today would be ok.

"In the end I started to feel better and better with the used tyre. It is difficult to attack your brother. I tried one time but had to release the brake. The second time I felt a little bit better but I’m super impressed at the level of Alex during these two races."

A stunning performance by Jake Dixon saw the British rider claim his maiden win for the Elf Marc VDS team in Moto2.

Dixon led from the lights to dominate the race, finishing over three-and-a-half seconds clear of championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), with Italian Celestino Vietti (team HDR Heidrun) third, a distant ten seconds adrift of the first two.

“Honestly I really can’t believe it," Dixon said. "It feels like a dream. I knew I had a good pace but I didn’t realise I had that much good pace.

"We have worked tirelessly to get the bike to where it needs to be this weekend and we’re still not 100% where we need to be. I said three or four races we need to take to understand everything. This one is for Marc van Der Straten.”