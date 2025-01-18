25 of the best photos from the Irish Motorbike Awards as Michael Dunlop celebrates double success

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 18th Jan 2025, 11:50 GMT
It was another night of celebration for Michael Dunlop at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast after the record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner was crowned 2024 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024 campaign and collected the Joey Dunlop trophy at the Crowne Plaza Hotel while he was also named Classic Bike Festival International Road Racer of the Year.

Here are all the best photos from Friday evening.

Michael Dunlop celebrates after being named winner of the Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award

1. Michael Dunlop celebrates his success

Michael Dunlop celebrates after being named winner of the Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Michael Dunlop was the winner of the Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award at the Awards in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

2. Michael Dunlop - 2024 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year

Michael Dunlop was the winner of the Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award at the Awards in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Jonny Campbell receives the Bayview Hotel Short Circuit Rider of the Year on the Irish Circuits from Trevor Kane of the Bayview Hotel

3. Jonny Campbell wins Bayview Hotel Short Circuit Rider of the Year

Jonny Campbell receives the Bayview Hotel Short Circuit Rider of the Year on the Irish Circuits from Trevor Kane of the Bayview Hotel Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Jay McCrum, the Racking and Shelving Off Road Rider of the Year pictured with Sophie Ferguson, the winner of the KAWASAKI Young Rider of the Year award

4. Jay McCrum and Sophie Ferguson celebrate winning awards

Jay McCrum, the Racking and Shelving Off Road Rider of the Year pictured with Sophie Ferguson, the winner of the KAWASAKI Young Rider of the Year award Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

