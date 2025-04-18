Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A big weekend of Easter Ulster Superbike motorcycling takes centre stage with the 49th Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Friday and Saturday, before the action switches to Kirkistown on Monday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​First held in 1975, when the legendary Ray McCullough was the inaugural winner, the Enkalon race has been won by a who’s who of Irish motorcycling through the decades.

Last year, Ryan Gibson won the famous old trophy for the first time and the Banbridge man will be hoping to repeat the feat on his new Firewood Supplies BMW M1000RR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson will be eager to make amends after a crash in the opening SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike race of the season at Bishopscourt two weeks ago forced him to miss the first two races.

Ryan Gibson won the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt last year. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

He revelled in his victory in 2024, saying at the time: “It’s definitely good to get this… There’s all this talk of these self-proclaimed big teams and I wanted to stuff it to them and I got my chance!”

Gibson, though, faces a formidable task against current championship leader Korie McGreevy on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki, plus 2024 champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW), Andy Reid and Carl Phillips on Jason McCaw’s Kawasaki machines, Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) and Cookstown man Gary McCoy (Madbros BMW), who edged out McGreevy for his maiden victory in the season-opener.

Lisburn man Campbell will also be out to prove a point after sluggish starts on his new BMW proved costly two weeks ago, when he finished sixth and seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking at my lap times, they were good and personally, for only my first proper full day of riding the BMW, I was fairly happy,” Campbell said.

“I’m feeling comfortable on the bike and I think we can be going for race wins because I’m happy enough with the bike.”

Richard Cooper, a four-time winner last time in the Supersport and Supertwin races is a late withdrawal from the MCRRCI’s meeting, although his BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha team-mate Mike Browne is entered.

Road racing contender Conor Cummins also lines up on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.