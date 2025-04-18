Peter Hickman decided to sit out the second official BSB test at Donington Park as his new 8TEN Racing BMW Superbike is not yet ready. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Peter Hickman has explained his absence from the second official British Superbike test at Donington Park.

The 8TEN Racing rider’s team-mate Davey Todd was in action on Good Friday on his BMW M1000RR Superstock machine, but 14-time Isle of Man TT winner Hickman said the team’s Superbikes are not yet ready.

Taking to social media, the Burton-on-Trent man, who set up 8TEN Racing with fellow TT winner Todd after splitting from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing squad, said he hopes the full-spec Superbikes will be ready “very soon”.

“I’ve been getting loads of questions on social media as to why I’m not at the Donington Park BSB test,” Hickman said.

“Sorry for not updating you sooner, I’ve just been a little bit flat-out tripping around the place trying to get things ready for the season.

“The long and short of it is the Superbike is not quite ready yet.

“It’s nearly there, but not quite, so I decided to sit out the Donington test and I’ve sold my Superstock bike already – the bike that I rode in Navarra when me and Davey were there on our ’stockers.

“I sold mine, so I no longer have a bike at the minute.

“I was hoping to ride the Superbike of course but it’s not quite ready, so I’ve decided to sit this one out. Davey’s there on his ’stocker and fingers crossed you’ll see us out on a Superbike very, very soon,” Hickman added.

“There’s nothing wrong, no need to panic, no need to worry, you’ll see myself and Davey out on the 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad Superbikes very, very soon.”

Hickman, who revealed he was in Northern Ireland at the North West 200 course, remained upbeat and said he was impressed with the work of his team over the past eight weeks.

“We’re working really hard behind the scenes, the team has done a fantastic job to get where they’re at right now,” he added.

“Honestly, when I say we started from absolute scratch eight weeks ago with absolutely nothing… it’s pretty impressive by the team.

“All looking good really, is what I’m trying to say.”