'A Lap for Joey' - Memorial lap of Isle of Man TT course will be held on 25th anniversary of Joey Dunlop's tragic passing
The road racing icon lost his life in a crash while competing at an obscure road race in Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, 2000 only a few weeks after winning a final hat-trick at the TT aged 48.
Joey’s record of 26 victories around the legendary 37.73-mile Mountain Course stood for 24 years until it was bettered in 2024 by his nephew, Michael.
‘A Lap for Joey’ on Wednesday, July 2 has been organised by the Isle of Man-based Joey Dunlop Foundation.
A spokesperson for the foundation said: “On Wednesday 2nd July, the Joey Dunlop Foundation will pay tribute to the legendary Joey Dunlop — 25 years to the day since the world lost not only a motorsport icon but a truly humble and generous man whose charitable work continues to inspire.
“Many are familiar with the invaluable work of the Foundation, especially through Braddan Bridge House, a facility that stands as a lasting and fitting tribute to Joey’s legacy.
“To commemorate this significant milestone, the Foundation invites fans, riders, and supporters to join in a special parade lap of the Mountain Course, a circuit Joey dominated with such mastery during his racing career.
“This will be a respectful, low-key event – no registration or donations are required. We simply ask that all participants ride safely and adhere to the rules of the road.”
Participants are asked to assemble at the TT Grandstand pit lane from 6:30pm on Wednesday.
The parade lap, which will take place on public roads, will commence at 7pm sharp.
