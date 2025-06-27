A memorial lap of the Isle of Man TT course will take place next week to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Joey Dunlop’s tragic death.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road racing icon lost his life in a crash while competing at an obscure road race in Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, 2000 only a few weeks after winning a final hat-trick at the TT aged 48.

Joey’s record of 26 victories around the legendary 37.73-mile Mountain Course stood for 24 years until it was bettered in 2024 by his nephew, Michael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A Lap for Joey’ on Wednesday, July 2 has been organised by the Isle of Man-based Joey Dunlop Foundation.

Joey Dunlop rounds Quarterbridge on the Honda SP-1 on his way to victory in the Formula One race at his final TT in June 2000. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

A spokesperson for the foundation said: “On Wednesday 2nd July, the Joey Dunlop Foundation will pay tribute to the legendary Joey Dunlop — 25 years to the day since the world lost not only a motorsport icon but a truly humble and generous man whose charitable work continues to inspire.

“Many are familiar with the invaluable work of the Foundation, especially through Braddan Bridge House, a facility that stands as a lasting and fitting tribute to Joey’s legacy.

“To commemorate this significant milestone, the Foundation invites fans, riders, and supporters to join in a special parade lap of the Mountain Course, a circuit Joey dominated with such mastery during his racing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be a respectful, low-key event – no registration or donations are required. We simply ask that all participants ride safely and adhere to the rules of the road.”

Participants are asked to assemble at the TT Grandstand pit lane from 6:30pm on Wednesday.