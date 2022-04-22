Adam McLean in pole position double at Cookstown 100 as Mike Browne tops Superbike times

Adam McLean claimed pole for the Supersport and Supertwin races at the Cookstown 100 on Friday.

The Tobermore man was a double winner at the Co Tyrone meeting in 2020 and 2021 and McLean has put himself in a strong position to challenge for more victories around the Orritor course on the McAdoo Kawasaki machines on Saturday.

Cork’s Mike Browne topped the Superbike times on the Burrows Suzuki as the Republic of Ireland rider targets a repeat of his big bike victory seven months ago.

In the Supersport class, McLean – who broke Michael Dunlop’s 2013 lap record last September on his way to victory – was clear at the top by 1.4s from Mike Browne on the Burrows Yamaha, with Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan in third on his own Yamaha R6.

McLean lapped in 1m 25.936s (87.972mph) to head up the front row.

Wexford’s Graham Kennedy was fourth fastest ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR Yamaha) from Skerries with England’s Dominic Herbertson completing the top six on the grid.

Browne led the way in the Superbike class by just over one second from Sweeney (MJR BMW), posting his best lap in 1m 23.851s (90.160mph).

McLean slotted into third on the McAdoo Kawasaki ZX-10RR ahead of Thomas Maxwell from Mullingar, also Kawasaki-mounted.

Jordan was next on his 600 Yamaha with Englishman Richard Charlton in sixth spot on a Yamaha R1.

McLean also threw down the gauntlet in the Supertwin category, lapping the 2.1-mile course in 1m 28.010s – an unofficial lap record – for pole as he bids to maintain his winning streak in the class at his home meeting.

Sweeney was 2.3s back on his Kawasaki ahead of Welshman Paul Williams (Kawasaki).

In the Moto3/125GP session, Browne came out on top on the Burrows 250 Honda by 2.7s from Eoin O’Siochru (Faraldo Honda 250), with stalwart Nigel Moore from Dungannon third quickest (Honda 250).

Keelim Ryan was fastest in Senior Support qualifying by 3.1s from Jack Oliver, while Michael Gillan wrapped up pole for the Junior Support race by half-a-second from Oliver.