Adam McLean leads Dutch team's North West 200 return and gears up for IRRC Superbike and Supersport assault
McLean made his full debut in the International Road Racing Championship last season in the Supersport class and narrowly missed out on the title, when a technical problem at the final round thwarted his chances at Frohburg in Germany.
The Tobermore man will again compete in the Supersport class but will also make the step up to the Superbike category on a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.
McLean will be joined in the team by Dutch riders Ilja Caljouw and Wesley Ankersmid, who will contest the IRRC Supersport Championship.
At the North West 200, McLean and Caljouw are set to line up in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races.
Run by father and son Arno and Tonny Wassink, Hengelo-based Performance Racing Achterhoek will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2025.
A team statement hailed McLean’s impact last year.
It read: “Adam McLean made an unassailable impression as a debutant. The Northern Irishman gave everyone a hard time, but saw the title narrowly pass him by due to technical setbacks.
“[This] year, the Northern Irish talent will certainly take revenge.”
With Dutchman Jorn Hamberg sitting out the 2025 season, an opportunity arose for McLean to lead the team’s Superbike bid.
“The temporary retirement of Jorn Hamberg meant that the Performance Racing team had to look for a new rider in this class,” a team spokesperson said. “A rider who would drive the Kawasaki ZX10-R for the 2025 season.
“This season, the team is taking on a completely new challenge: Adam McLean will also compete in the IRRC Superbike [Championship] in 2025.
“The team sees it as a challenge to become successful in IRRC Superbike together with McLean. The Northern Irishman already has a lot of experience on a ‘thousand’, especially in the Irish road races.
“He has shown that he can perform strongly and even win.”
On the decision to return to the North West 200 in May, the team said it was an opportunity to gain some valuable track time before the opening IRRC round.
“After a few years of absence, Performance Racing Achterhoek will once again participate in the renowned North West 200 race during its anniversary year.
“The race on the Northern Irish Sea is one of the largest road races in the world.
“What makes it extra special this year is that the team will appear at the start here before the start of the IRRC season.
“During this event, the team will compete with Ilja Caljouw and Adam McLean in the Supersport 600, Superstock 1000 and Superbike classes. The fact that the Performance Racing team will be at the start with Adam McLean is very special.
“The Northern Irishman lives a few kilometres from the circuit and has achieved fantastic results in the aforementioned classes during his home race in the past.
“Performance Racing Achterhoek therefore has a candidate for a top ranking in the North West 200.”
The North West 200 will take place around the famous 8.9-mile course from May 7-10.
