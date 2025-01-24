Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adam McLean will spearhead Dutch team Performance Racing Achterhoek’s IRRC challenge for silverware on two fronts this season and will also target success at the North West 200 in May.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McLean made his full debut in the International Road Racing Championship last season in the Supersport class and narrowly missed out on the title, when a technical problem at the final round thwarted his chances at Frohburg in Germany.

The Tobermore man will again compete in the Supersport class but will also make the step up to the Superbike category on a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLean will be joined in the team by Dutch riders Ilja Caljouw and Wesley Ankersmid, who will contest the IRRC Supersport Championship.

Adam McLean on the PRA Yamaha R6 in the International Road Racing Championship in 2024

At the North West 200, McLean and Caljouw are set to line up in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races.

Run by father and son Arno and Tonny Wassink, Hengelo-based Performance Racing Achterhoek will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2025.

A team statement hailed McLean’s impact last year.

It read: “Adam McLean made an unassailable impression as a debutant. The Northern Irishman gave everyone a hard time, but saw the title narrowly pass him by due to technical setbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[This] year, the Northern Irish talent will certainly take revenge.”

With Dutchman Jorn Hamberg sitting out the 2025 season, an opportunity arose for McLean to lead the team’s Superbike bid.

“The temporary retirement of Jorn Hamberg meant that the Performance Racing team had to look for a new rider in this class,” a team spokesperson said. “A rider who would drive the Kawasaki ZX10-R for the 2025 season.

“This season, the team is taking on a completely new challenge: Adam McLean will also compete in the IRRC Superbike [Championship] in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team sees it as a challenge to become successful in IRRC Superbike together with McLean. The Northern Irishman already has a lot of experience on a ‘thousand’, especially in the Irish road races.

“He has shown that he can perform strongly and even win.”

On the decision to return to the North West 200 in May, the team said it was an opportunity to gain some valuable track time before the opening IRRC round.

“After a few years of absence, Performance Racing Achterhoek will once again participate in the renowned North West 200 race during its anniversary year.

“The race on the Northern Irish Sea is one of the largest road races in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What makes it extra special this year is that the team will appear at the start here before the start of the IRRC season.

“During this event, the team will compete with Ilja Caljouw and Adam McLean in the Supersport 600, Superstock 1000 and Superbike classes. The fact that the Performance Racing team will be at the start with Adam McLean is very special.

“The Northern Irishman lives a few kilometres from the circuit and has achieved fantastic results in the aforementioned classes during his home race in the past.

“Performance Racing Achterhoek therefore has a candidate for a top ranking in the North West 200.”