Adam McLean wins prestigious Gold Cup race for first time at Oliver's Mount showpiece

McLean becomes the fourth rider from Northern Ireland to win the prestigious trophy along with Michael Dunlop, Ryan Farquhar and Lee Johnston.

Wet weather in the afternoon resulted in the race being held back until later in the day and it was Ulsterman McLean who overcame the tricky conditions on his way to victory on his Yamaha R6 Supersport machine.

Davey Todd, who had dominated all four Supersport races on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda prior to the Gold Cup showpiece, led from pole on the opening lap before McLean took over.

The Tobermore man had pulled a gap of 2.5s over Todd after three laps, with Jim Hind third on his Yamaha ahead of Derek Sheils on the Greenhall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750.

After four laps McLean’s lead was up to 4.9s from Todd, who now had Hind snapping at his heels, while Sheils was on his own in fourth ahead of Tom Weeden.

Hind passed Todd for second place on lap four but McLean was in total control by seven seconds going onto the penultimate lap.

He went on to close out his first victory in the Gold Cup by 8.4s from Hind, with Todd having to settle for the final spot on the rostrum, seven seconds further back. Sheils came home in fourth followed by Weeden and Lewis Arrowsmith.

McLean also bagged a hat-trick in the Supertwin class on a Ryan Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki.

Racing at Oliver’s Mount is limited to a maximum capacity of 600cc for modern machinery or Classic Superbikes after new safety measures were implemented following two crashes in 2017, which left several spectators injured.

Greenall Kawasaki riders Derek Sheils and Rob Hodson clinched a win apiece in Saturday’s Classic Superbike races, with Sheils completing a double after he won race three on Sunday on the ZXR750 by 14 seconds from fellow Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney.

The Gold Cup meeting was cancelled in 2021 after a number of paddock buildings were deemed unsafe by Scarborough Council and earmarked for demolition.