Adrian Archibald remembers fellow road racer and Northern Ireland sporting legend Joey Dunlop simply as a “very nice man”.

Archibald will participate in the special Joey 25 Celebration parade laps at this weekend’s GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down.

The 55-year-old, who retired from racing in 2013, is a three-time Isle of Man TT winner who claimed successive Senior TT victories in 2003 and 2004.

Archibald will join many famous names at the festival this weekend, when 25 of Joey’s original racing machines will be on display.

Adrian Archibald ahead of Joey Dunlop at Creg-Ny-Baa during the 1999 Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

The bikes will also be paraded around the track on Saturday and Sunday by past and present riders including John McGuinness MBE, Ian Simpson, Alan Irwin, Mike Swann, Brian Reid, Dick Creith, Ryan Farquhar, Bruce Anstey, Denis McCullough and Leslie McMaster.

Archibald, who was inducted into Irish motorcycling’s Hall of Fame at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in 2023, also participated in the Joey 25 parade in Ballymoney in May, marking 25 years since the 26-time TT winner and five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

“Anything involved with motorbikes and road racing, Joey Dunlop’s name is always there and probably always will be,” said Archibald.

“Everybody knew him and what he stood for – bikes and all his other charity work, he’s well known.

“Obviously I raced against Joey for a good six years when I was only starting and he was well established.

“I had a real good race with him a few times at the TT on the 600, and many’s a drink with him over at the pub too! He was a very nice man.”

One of the strongest line-ups for short circuit racing in Northern Ireland for many years includes reigning British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde, plus fellow BSB riders Danny Kent and Storm Stacey.

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper should be the man to beat on Alistair Russell’s BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 in the Supersport races, when he will face opposition from team-mate Mike Browne – fresh from a four-timer at the Armoy Road Races – and a host of Ulster championship regulars.

Cooper will also be aiming to mix it up with the Superbike frontrunners on his 600 Yamaha in the Open Invitation races, when Ulster Superbike Championship leader Carl Phillips, Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Ryan Gibson (BMW) will be eager to put on a show in front of the big crowds expected over the weekend.

Eglinton’s David Allingham, who clinched a double in the National Superstock 1000 races at Brands Hatch last weekend, will be confident of another strong performance on the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW.

Former 500c Grand Prix star and ex-BSB champion Niall Mackenzie will make an appearance on the famous Cadbury Boost Yamaha YZF750, which he rode to three successive titles between 1996 and 1998.

Old rival Jamie Whitham is also returning to the festival along with former top BSB rider and road racer Roger Marshall, while Glenn Irwin and Michael Rutter – both recovering from injury – are among the special guests.

There will be live entertainment and chat shows on Saturday evening in the fully licensed festival marquee.