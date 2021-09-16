Alastair Seeley closing in on Ulster Superbike and Supersport title double

The Carrickfergus man has been totally dominant in the Superbike class on his return to the domestic scene this year, winning all eight races held so far on the IFS Yamaha R1.

Seeley holds an 81-point advantage over Dromara man Ali Kirk (AKR/McCurry BMW) going into the IFS David Wood Memorial meeting, which also incorporates the 45th Enkalon Trophy races.

Promoted by the Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland (MCRRCI), the event returns this year after the 2020 meeting was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alastair Seeley is on the cusp of winning the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles.

The Enkalon Trophy, won by a who’s who of Irish motorcycling through the decades, including Ray McCullough, Alan Irwin, Johnny Rea, Gary Cowan, Sam McClements, Robert Dunlop and Phillip McCallen, will be presented on a points-based system to the overall winner of the Superbike races.

Seeley, a past winner of the prestigious piece of silverware, is also closing in on the Ulster Supersport crown on the IFS Life Pass Yamaha.

The former British Supersport and Superstock champion has won six of the eight races held this season and is 57 points ahead of Michael Dunlop – a winner in race two at the opening round at Kirkistown in July – who misses out this weekend.

Christian Elkin in third position in the standings is a further 21 points back.

The David Wood trophy will be presented to the overall winner of both Supersport races on Saturday, and will be specially engraved in the memory of those who lost loved ones to Covid-19.

Most of the championship contenders will be in attendance this weekend, with the exception of Ballymoney man Dunlop.

A full programme of support classes will feature two championship races in a 16-race programme.

The winner of the David Wood Memorial Trophy will receive a cheque for £1,200, with prize money paid down to 10th position.

A number of prizes are also up for grabs, including sets of Pirelli tyres, an Arai helmet for the man of the meeting, and £100 for the Nutttravel.com ‘Sail to Pole’ qualifying session in the Supersport class.

Practice is set to commence from 9am, with the first race scheduled to get under way at approximately 11.30am for round five of the Ulster Superbike Championship.