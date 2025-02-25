North West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley will return to Northern Ireland’s road racing showpiece in May after a year’s absence.

The Carrickfergus man missed the event last year because of the unavailability of competitive machinery, but Seeley will take his place on the grid in Portrush on an SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing BMW M1000RR after putting together a deal with Steven McShane and Gary Nicholl.

Seeley is targeting a milestone 30th victory around the famous ‘Triangle’ course at the Briggs Equipment-sponsored event.

The 45-year-old’s return to the NW200 was confirmed last night at the launch event in Belfast.

Seeley said: “The main thing for me is that I am coming back on what I feel will be a competitive machine.

“It is my old bike and I expect it to be competitive at the North West.

“It is a fast bike and speed works at the NW200. I will have a new crew to get used to and I will have to get dialled in and re-learn the bike but the year out makes me hungry and ready to come back and prove that I should never have been away.”

Seeley previously rode the machine at the North West in 2023 for Ulster’s TAS Racing team in the SYNETIQ livery, winning both Superstock races.

He also finished third in the National Superstock 1000 Championship in the same year.

Eglinton’s David Allingham rode the same machine last year in the Superstock 1000 class. ‘

Seeley, who will compete in the Superbike and Superstock races, said: “We will be doing the pre-season BSB tests and there are also plans to take in some Spanish testing as well.

“I need that time on the bike so I don’t arrive rusty at the North West. I am back in full training mode because I want to add more North West wins to the 29 I already have.

“The 30th win is a huge landmark and a big goal for me.

“I always said if I could match my race number – 34 – in North West wins I would hang up the boots, but being realistic I am five away from that so a 30th win is what I am looking for now.

“I want to come back with a bang and see if we can do it in May.”