Alastair Seeley confirms plans for 2020 North West 200 on Kawasaki machinery

Alastair Seeley will ride for the Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki team at the 2020 fonaCAB & Nicholl Oils North West 200, it has been confirmed.

The record 24-time Triangle course winner has penned a deal with Pete Extance’s team to contest the international road race, which takes place from May 12-16, on Kawasaki machinery across the board.

Carrickfergus man Seeley will be gunning for more victories at the North West as he bids to give the Kawasaki team further success after Glenn Irwin and James Hillier won the Superbike and Superstock events respectively on the ZX-10RR this year.

Seeley said: “I’m really pleased to be joining forces with the Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki team for the 2020 North West 200.

“I’ll be jumping on machinery that won races at this year’s event so I know Pete and his team do a good job. I’m also excited to be riding a Kawasaki Supersport bike again as the last time I did I took the record number of wins at the Triangle circuit.

“I’m looking forward to gelling with a new crew chief and team and getting plenty of track time on the bikes prior to the May event.”