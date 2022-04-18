Alastair Seeley crowned 'King of Kirkistown' with Easter Monday four-timer

Fresh from winning the Enkalon Trophy for a fourth time at Bishopscourt on Saturday, Seeley lifted the King of Kirkistown and Crown Prince of Kirkistown titles with double victories in the Superbike and Supersport classes at the Belfast and District Club’s bank holiday event.

The Carrickfergus man was unstoppable once more on his IFS Yamaha machines as Seeley competed in his final race meeting before he returns to the North West 200 in a few weeks’ time, where he remains the most successful rider ever with 24 wins around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

On a dry but breezy day, Seeley won the first Superbike race by 5.8s from Ballymena’s Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki), with Adam McLean finalising the top three on the McAdoo Kawasaki, four seconds further back.

Alastair Seeley (IFS Yamaha) leads Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) in the Superbike class at Kirkistown on Easter Monday.

The Republic of Ireland’s Thomas O’Grady was fourth on his Yamaha R1 ahead of Ryan Gibson (Kawasaki), with Kyle Cross sixth on the Dynamic Design Kawasaki.

Seeley repeated the feat in race two, putting his rivals to the sword once more to secure his second quadruple of the season after he achieved four wins at the first round at Bishopscourt earlier this month. He also shattered his 2021 lap record with a time of 54.317s (100.212mph) for the 1.5-mile circuit.

His winning margin was four seconds over Lynn, with McLean again in third on the ZX-10RR.

The former two-time British champion has won all six Ulster Superbike races this season and remains unbeaten in the class since he returned to the domestic scene in 2021, when he won all 12 USBK races to claim the title.

Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) was a double winner in the Supertwin races at Kirkistown.

Seeley was also imperious in the Supersport races, taking control from pole in race one and stretching his advantage over Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) to earn his fourth win this year on the IFS Yamaha R6 by almost nine seconds.

Dunlop was almost four seconds clear of Christian Elkin in third on the Bob Wylie Yamaha, with Kia McGreevy, also riding a Yamaha, in fourth.

Seeley clinched the Crown Prince of Kirkistown title with another success in race two, with Dunlop again filling the runner-up spot, four seconds in arrears. McGreevy finished third.

Tobermore’s McLean was a double winner in the Supertwin class on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki to set himself up for this weekend’s centenary Cookstown 100 road races in Co Tyrone.

In race one, he held off Englishman Richard Cooper by just under one second to seal victory. Cooper was riding a Ryan Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki for the J McC Roofing team and is set to ride the machine at next month’s North West 200, where he was the top newcomer in 2019.

Ryan Gibson rounded out the top three on an Aprilia RS660.

McLean wrapped up his second win by 7.4s from Cookstown’s Gary McCoy on the Madbros KMR Kawasaki, who will make his debut at the North West in a few weeks’ time.

Barry Graham from Kilkeel finished 10 seconds further back on an Aprilia.

Ruben Sherman-Boyd won both Moto One races while Adam Brown and Kai McClintock took a victory apiece in the Supersport 300 class.

Alexander Rowan triumphed in the first Moto3 race from Sherman-Boyd, with Jack Burrows third. In race two, Burrows came out on top in a photo finish by 0.002s from Rowan, with Sherman-Boyd third in a terrific race between the young guns.

Darryl Tweed won the first Lightweight Supersport race on M&D Kawasaki from Jack Oliver (TJR Kawasaki), who prevailed in race two from Kris Duncan.