Alastair Seeley crowned Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion

Riding the IFS Yamaha in the opening Superbike race, pole man Seeley fended off a mid-race challenge from Dromara’s Ali Kirk (AKR/McCurry BMW) before closing out the win by 2.5 seconds. Jason Lynn was a further 2.9s back as he completed the top three.

Former British Supersport and Superstock champion Seeley came into the penultimate round of the series with an 88-point lead over Kirk.

Seeley returned to the domestic scene this year after struggling to land a ride in the British championship and has dominated at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown in the Superbike and Supersport classes.

Alastair Seeley on the IFS Yamaha at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

The Carrickfergus man is also on course to win the Enkalon Trophy later on Saturday for the third time following his victory in the first leg in the Superbike class.

Seeley previously won the prestigious piece of silverware in 2005 and 2006, adding his name to an illustrious list of Ulster winners including Ray McCullough, Gary Cowan, Alan Irwin, Phillip McCallen and Robert Dunlop.

The 41-year-old wrapped up the Ulster Supersport title after taking victory in the opening race on the Life Pass Yamaha from McAdoo Kawasaki’s Adam McLean, who was only 0.3s back at the finish. Lynn sealed a close third as the trio were covered by six tenths of a second.