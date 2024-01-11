Alastair Seeley 'doesn't have his hopes up' as double British champion remains without a ride for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Carrickfergus man clinched the Superstock 1000 title in 2009 and added a British Supersport crown in 2011.
He is also the most successful rider in the history of the North West 200, increasing his tally to 29 after a double in the Superstock class on the SYNETIQ BMW last May.
The 44-year-old renewed his success-laden association with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team to ride the SYNETIQ BMW in the British championship last season, claiming a victory at Brands Hatch and nine podiums on the M1000RR.
He raced at home in the Ulster Superbike Championship in 2021 and 2022, winning the Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back for the Antrim-based IFS Yamaha team before earning the chance to return to the British scene.
However, Seeley is still finding it hard to secure a ride this year.
In a post on social media, the Ulster rider said: “What a year 2023.... It was totally unexpected after receiving the Christmas present of a National Superstock ride with TAS Racing.
“Together we achieved: 10 British Championship Podiums, 3rd Place in British Championship, highest placed BMW in domestic championship, 2x NW200 wins 2x 2nd places and with all that, I am still without a ride for 2024.
“I don’t have my hopes up as it would appear money talks over talent! We will see what happens.... Happy New Year to all of my fans, friends, sponsors and of course my family.”