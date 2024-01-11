Two-time British champion Alastair Seeley remains without a ride for 2024 and admits he ‘doesn’t have his hopes up’ despite finishing third on his return to the National Superstock 1000 series last year.

The Carrickfergus man clinched the Superstock 1000 title in 2009 and added a British Supersport crown in 2011.

He is also the most successful rider in the history of the North West 200, increasing his tally to 29 after a double in the Superstock class on the SYNETIQ BMW last May.

The 44-year-old renewed his success-laden association with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team to ride the SYNETIQ BMW in the British championship last season, claiming a victory at Brands Hatch and nine podiums on the M1000RR.

Alastair Seeley celebrates his victory in the opening Superstock race at the 2023 North West 200 with wife Danni and daughter Olivia-Grace

He raced at home in the Ulster Superbike Championship in 2021 and 2022, winning the Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back for the Antrim-based IFS Yamaha team before earning the chance to return to the British scene.

However, Seeley is still finding it hard to secure a ride this year.

In a post on social media, the Ulster rider said: “What a year 2023.... It was totally unexpected after receiving the Christmas present of a National Superstock ride with TAS Racing.

“Together we achieved: 10 British Championship Podiums, 3rd Place in British Championship, highest placed BMW in domestic championship, 2x NW200 wins 2x 2nd places and with all that, I am still without a ride for 2024.