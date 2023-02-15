Seeley is set to ride a SYNETIQ BMW M1000RR Superstock machine at the event this year, where he is the most successful rider in its history with 27 victories.

Efforts are continuing behind the scenes to ensure the North West 200 goes ahead as scheduled from May 9-13 after the extent of the insurance crisis became clear last week, with the overall cost of cover for Northern Ireland’s five road races and all short circuit and trials events rising from £170,000 in 2022 to around £410,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the official ‘Meet the Riders’ launch in Coleraine on Wednesday night, race boss Mervyn Whyte said he was ‘continuing to pursue every avenue to ensure the race festival goes ahead as planned’.

Alastair Seeley with the TAS Racing SYNETIQ BMW Superstock machine he is set to ride at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 in May.

Carrickfergus man Seeley has also earned a return to the British championship to compete in the National Superstock 1000 class on the SYNETIQ BMW after racing at home over the past two seasons, when he won the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles on the IFS Yamaha machines.

The 43-year-old clinched the Superstock 1000 title for TAS Racing in 2009 and became a two-time British champion in 2011, when he won the Supersport crown on the Relentless Suzuki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeley, who was among the special guests at the launch, said: “I have so many great memories with the team. We’ve had a lot of success together and to get the chance to ride the new BMW M1000RR in SYNETIQ BMW colours has me really buzzing.

“I’ve kept myself fit, as it’s a way of life now, and I won a few titles last season on the Irish scene.

Alastair Seeley will ride the SYNETIQ BMW M1000RR at the North West 200 in May.

“Then I proved I still have it at international level with a hat-trick at the NW200, so this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time,” added Seeley, who bagged a magnificent hat-trick last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the minute the Superstock deal with Philip and Hector is all I have for the North West 200, so I have to thank Philip and Hector Neill for this opportunity.

“I’d like to make a special mention to Graeme Hanna and William McCausland for supporting the venture.”