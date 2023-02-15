The Carrickfergus man previously won the Superstock 1000 title and British Supersport championship with the Moneymore-based TAS Racing squad, and claimed a raft of victories at the North West 200.

Seeley, who has raced in the Ulster Superbike Championship over the past two seasons – winning the Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back on the IFS Yamaha machines – will ride the new M1000RR machine in the Superstock series.

“It’s a dream come true for me to back in the British Superbike paddock and especially with TAS Racing,” said Seeley.

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley has signed for Northern Ireland's SYNETIQ BMW team to contest the National Superstock 1000 Championship in 2023.

“I have so many great memories with the team. We’ve had a lot of success together and to get the chance to ride the new BMW M RR in SYNETIQ BMW colours has me really buzzing.

“I’ve kept myself fit, as it’s a way of life now, and I won a few titles last season on the Irish scene, then proved I still have it at international level with a hat-trick at the NW200, so this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Seeley is also expected to ride for the Ulster team at the North West 200 in May, where he holds the all-time record of 27 victories.

He added: “The goal is to win British Superstock races for sure this season and have a good go at the championship.

Alastair Seeley celebrates winning the Superstock race at the North West 200 in 2018 for TAS Racing on the TYCO BMW.