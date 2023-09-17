Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seeley, riding the SYNETIQ BMW, covered his line with a defensive approach at Lodge corner as he led on the final lap, but Linfoot switched to the Carrick man’s outside and snatched victory by only 0.027s on the sprint to the line in a photo finish.

Donegal man Richard Kerr was a close third on the AMD Motorsport Honda without ever getting close enough to land a blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeley, third in the championship with two rounds left, finished third in Saturday’s first race after a mistake cost him the chance of victory, with Linfoot winning from Kerr by 0.248s.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair Seeley (right) on the podium at Oulton Park after claiming the runner-up spot in Sunday's race behind Dan Linfoot, with Richard Kerr (left) third. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“It was an awesome race and Dan was strong on the brakes,” Seeley said.

“I knew if I left that door open he would go in there and he ran wide himself [earlier], and I nipped under.

“So, I knew I had to defend there on the last lap and I tried to get the chicane pretty clean as well. I thought coming out of there that was it, pretty much; hold a defensive line and park it on the onside, so someone would have to go around the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fair play, he did but I knew we had good drive and it was nip and tuck. I could see my bike edging ahead and then I could see his, but I was asking 100% throttle from the big BMW and with the lean angle, she just lit up the rear and that lost me the drive,” he added.

“I missed it by a cigarette paper but it’s good for the team, good going into the final rounds. I feel like we have a good package and I’ve been learning the bike all year, and I have a good feeling with it now.”

Scott Swann (Swann Racing Yamaha) was 13th while Banbridge man Simon Reid had a DNF.

Linfoot leads Kerr by 35 points, with Seeley 46 further adrift in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the British Supersport Feature race – won by Gearlink Kawasaki’s Tom Booth-Amos – Eugene McManus finished 10th, while Eunan McGlinchey was disqualified from the results by Race Direction on a ‘minimum weights’ infringement.