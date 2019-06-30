Alastair Seeley's British Supersport title advantage cut to just five points by Jack Kennedy

British Supersport champion has cut Alastair Seeley’s title advantage to only five points after winning the Sprint race at Knockhill in Scotland on Sunday.

Kennedy took the win ahead of his Integro Yamaha team-mate Brad Jones, with Isle of Man TT Supersport race winner Lee Johnston finishing on the rostrum in third on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.

In wet conditions, Seeley had been holding third place in the race when he was wiped up by another rider, leaving the Carrick man empty-handed.

Seeley had held a significant advantage of 30 points over Kennedy going into the fifth round of the championship this weekend, opening a gap at the top when Kennedy crashed at Donington Park, sustaining a broken scaphoid.

However, it is now all to play for once more and Kennedy will be aiming to reduce the deficit further in race two on Sunday, which is scheduled for 3.40pm.