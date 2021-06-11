Alastair Seeley tops entry for Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial short circuit meeting

Alastair Seeley will ride the IFS Yamaha machines this season in the Ulster Superbike rounds and Bishopscourt and Kirkistown.

The 24-time North West 200 winner is competing on the domestic short circuit scene this year on the IFS Yamaha machines in the Supersport and Superbike classes.

Seeley, a former Irish Superbike champion and two-time British champion in the Supersport and Superstock 1000 categories, will face opposition from up and coming Superbike rider Jason Lynn on the KMC Racing Suzuki, Alistair Kirk (AK47 BMW) and Aaron Armstrong (Suzuki), who are among the entries received to date for the two-day event, which is scheduled to run from July 17-18.

The Ulster short circuit meeting will be a ticket-only event and bookings must be made online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Visit www.midantrim150.co.uk for more details.

All classes will have a 15-minute timed practice session on Saturday morning, July 17, with one 12-lap race for all solo classes in the afternoon. Classic and Sidecar competitors will take part in two Saturday races over eight laps.

Sunday’s main race programme two 12-lap races for solo classes and two eight-lap races for Classic and Sidecar machines.

The Neil and Donny Robinson feature races will be staged over 15 laps at the Co Down circuit.

Earlier this month, Kirkistown was due to host the first short circuit meeting of the year on June 5, although the event was postponed until Saturday, July 10 as a result of spectator restrictions. The Belfast and District Club’s event is still set to be the first short circuit meeting of the year in Northern Ireland in a month’s time.

