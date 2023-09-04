The initial MotoGP start saw Enea Bastianini clipping the rear of Johann Zarco at the first corner which ended up taking out Marco Bezzecchi and the two Gresini Ducatis of Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Before the red flags, reigning World champion Pecco Bagnaia had a massive high-side then run over by Brad Binder.

The Italian suffered a severe polytrauma and was taken to hospital for further examination.

Jake Dixon on his way to Moto2 success

Neither of the factory Ducatis made the restart.

Vinales, with no new rear tyre for the restart, led the 23-lap race until Espargaro made his move four laps from home.

At the line, 0.377s separated the team-mates with Jorge Martin third.

“I’m speechless,” said Espargaro. “The first thing I want to say...I’m really happy that Pecco has nothing really serious, so this win is for Pecco.

Aleix Espargaro celebrates his win at the Catalan MotoGP with his kids, plus Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin.

"At the time I was very worried then I tried to reset the mind.

"I made a mistake when I was trying to overtake and I lost a lot of ground.

"I thought for a moment you will not catch him because he was very fast then I went in to qualifying mode for 25 minutes...I’m very happy.”

Jake Dixon did his Moto2 title hopes no harm with a fantastic win from pole position in Barcelona.

The GasGas Aspar team celebrated their second win of the day as Dixon rode a calculated race, holding off a determined challenge from Spaniards Aron Canet and Albert Arenas.

Dixon dedicated his second career win to Paul Bird.

“It was a masterclass,” said Dixon. “The guy that they all say is the next Marc Marquez (referring to Pedro Acosta, who finished sixth), I still out-smarted him in this one and it was so sweet to do that.

"This one’s for Paul Bird.

"Such a sad loss and what an incredible win to dedicate to him.”

Columbian David Alonso claimed his second win of the season for the GasGas Aspar team with a brilliant move on the last lap at the last corner.

They went three abreast into the final corner with David Munoz leading but somehow both Alonso and Jaume Masia squeezed through with Deniz Oncu ploughing into Munoz, leaving the Spaniard in the gravel.

Oncu received a six-second penalty for the offence, dropping him to 12th.