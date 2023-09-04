News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales make history at Catalan MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro claimed his second win of the weekend at the Catalan MotoGP, with team-mate Maverick Vinales making it an Aprilia 1-2 - the first ever in MotoGP history.
By Maurice Montgomery
Published 4th Sep 2023, 02:53 BST- 2 min read

The initial MotoGP start saw Enea Bastianini clipping the rear of Johann Zarco at the first corner which ended up taking out Marco Bezzecchi and the two Gresini Ducatis of Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Before the red flags, reigning World champion Pecco Bagnaia had a massive high-side then run over by Brad Binder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Italian suffered a severe polytrauma and was taken to hospital for further examination.

Jake Dixon on his way to Moto2 successJake Dixon on his way to Moto2 success
Jake Dixon on his way to Moto2 success
Most Popular

Neither of the factory Ducatis made the restart.

Vinales, with no new rear tyre for the restart, led the 23-lap race until Espargaro made his move four laps from home.

At the line, 0.377s separated the team-mates with Jorge Martin third.

“I’m speechless,” said Espargaro. “The first thing I want to say...I’m really happy that Pecco has nothing really serious, so this win is for Pecco.

Aleix Espargaro celebrates his win at the Catalan MotoGP with his kids, plus Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin.Aleix Espargaro celebrates his win at the Catalan MotoGP with his kids, plus Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin.
Aleix Espargaro celebrates his win at the Catalan MotoGP with his kids, plus Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At the time I was very worried then I tried to reset the mind.

"I made a mistake when I was trying to overtake and I lost a lot of ground.

"I thought for a moment you will not catch him because he was very fast then I went in to qualifying mode for 25 minutes...I’m very happy.”

Jake Dixon did his Moto2 title hopes no harm with a fantastic win from pole position in Barcelona.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The GasGas Aspar team celebrated their second win of the day as Dixon rode a calculated race, holding off a determined challenge from Spaniards Aron Canet and Albert Arenas.

Dixon dedicated his second career win to Paul Bird.

“It was a masterclass,” said Dixon. “The guy that they all say is the next Marc Marquez (referring to Pedro Acosta, who finished sixth), I still out-smarted him in this one and it was so sweet to do that.

"This one’s for Paul Bird.

"Such a sad loss and what an incredible win to dedicate to him.”

Columbian David Alonso claimed his second win of the season for the GasGas Aspar team with a brilliant move on the last lap at the last corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They went three abreast into the final corner with David Munoz leading but somehow both Alonso and Jaume Masia squeezed through with Deniz Oncu ploughing into Munoz, leaving the Spaniard in the gravel.

Oncu received a six-second penalty for the offence, dropping him to 12th.

Championship leader Daniel Holgado saw his lead cut to 13 from Ayumu Sasaki, after crashing out on the final lap.