It was sprint race winner Pecco Bagnaia on the Lenovo Ducati who started favourite for the 20-lap race and for the opening seven laps was living up to his pre-race expectations.

However, disaster for the Italian saw him crash out of the lead at Turn 2. It was the second time this year that Bagnaia has crashed out of a potential 25 points.

It left Rins, who had kept the pressure on his rival from lap one, in the lead.

Spaniard Alex Rins wins rhe American MotoGP

The 27-year-old kept his head down and managed the race from the front to win his first race of the year and move to third in the championship.

Mooney VR46 Racing’s Luca Marini passed 2021 champion Monster Energy Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo on lap 13 for second and by the chequered flag had claimed his first ever MotoGP podium, with Quartararo completing the rostrum.

Maverick Vinales fought through to fourth on the Aprilia with Miguel Oliveira on the RNF Racing Aprilia, making his comeback from injury, fifth.

Marco Bezzecchi on the second Mooney VR46 Racing Ducati completed the top six and still leads the championship by 11 points from Bagnaia.

Quartararo said: “It was really tough. I was struggling with top speed and acceleration but I had to fight hard on the first laps because if I didn’t, the podium was not possible. I did my best and I’m really happy. It feels good to be back in parc ferme.”

Marini said: “I was careful at the beginning because I did not want to make a mistake. I had a good pace and I never thought the victory was lost. Then after the crash of Pecco I knew that Alex would manage a little bit more so I tried to overtake Fabio and try to catch him but at this track he is riding very well and every year he is so strong. This year with Honda it is maybe the best bike here, having won so many times. It was impossible to beat but I am really satisfied with my result and my pace. My race was very impressive.”

Race winner Alex Rins said: “I was trying to push a lot with Pecco. I was struggling a bit in sector two and three but then in the chicanes I was pushing so much to catch him. I am very happy because we get the victory with Moto3, Moto2, Suzuki and then Honda. This is impressive and I am so happy.”

KTM’s Pedro Acosta left it until the last lap to grab victory in the Moto2 GP from Elf Marc VDS Racing’s Tony Arbolino.

Dutch rider Bo Bendsneyder claimed a hard-fought third while British rider Sam Lowes limped home a disappointing 13th.

Jake Dixon’s title hope suffered a massive blow when the British star crashed on the warm-up lap.

Ivan Ortola claimed his maiden Moto3 World Championship victory.

The Spaniard recovered from a massive incident on the opening lap to claim a brilliant win for the Angeluss MTA KTM Team.

Jaume Masia fought back to second after having to take avoiding action to miss race leader Ayumu Sasaki, who crashed out of the lead at turn 13 a couple of laps from home.

Xavier Artigas out-dragged Diogo Moreira to the finish line for third.

