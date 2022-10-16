After 27 laps of thrilling action the top ten were covered by less than six seconds but it was the Spaniard who came out on top, winning by 0.186s from Marc Marquez and new championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.

Pole-setter Jorge Martin led from the lights on the Prima Pramac Ducati with Marquez on the Repsol Honda second, followed by Lenovo Ducati rider Bagnaia in third. Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo and Luca Marini completed the top six at the end of the opening lap.

Quartararo, the championship leader before Australia, ran wide at Turn 4 on lap three and dropped to 22nd place. The reigning world champion’s race and season got a whole lot worse when he crashed out on lap 11.

Australian Grand Prix winner Alex Rins on the podium with runner-up Marc Marquez (left) and Pecco Bagnaia.

Quartararo said: “I pushed too much in Turn 2. I made a mistake. Let's see how we can handle the next races. The championship changed a lot since Sachsenring and that means it can also change for us in the last two GPs.”

At the head of the race Martin, Marquez, Rins, Bagnaia and crowd favourite Jack Miller were treating the fans to an epic race. Unfortunately, Miller’s race ended on lap nine when Alex Marquez got his breaking all wrong and clattered into the rear of the Ducati at the corner that bears Miller’s name. Thankfully no-one was injured.

The lead changed on lap 14 as Rins went under Martin at Turn 3 followed by Bagnaia with Marquez relegated to third. A lap later and Bagnaia made his move for the lead. The Italian upped the pace but could not shake off Rins and Marquez.

Martin wasn’t finished and squeezed past Marquez for third on lap 18 but with two laps remaining and it was all down to Bagnaia, Rins and Marquez for the win, with Martin eventually finishing seventh.

Ecstar Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez battled it out for victory at Phillip Island on the final lap.

Bagnaia led as they headed onto the final lap but Rins made his move for the lead at Southern Loop and Marquez followed, leaving the Italian to gather up valuable championship points for third at the chequered flag.

“When I saw on the pit board that Fabio was out, a win is ok but if they overtake me on the final lap, it's ok,” said Bagnaia.

"I'm very happy and we're now leading the championship.”

Marco Bezzecchi on the Mooney VR46 Ducati finished fourth and Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini, who started only 15th, took fifth after passing the second Mooney VR46 Ducati of Luca Marini on the final lap. Less than a second covered the top seven at the chequered flag.

Ecstar Suzuki’s Alex Rins celebrates winning the 2022 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Delighted winner Rins said: “I’m super happy! Last time here with the Suzuki is special. I’m so pleased that I could celebrate another victory together before we depart.”

Jake Dixon dedicated his third place in the Moto2 race to Chrissy Rouse, who passed away after a crash in the British Superbike race at Donington Park earlier this month.

Despite serving a long lap penalty Alonzo Lopez won by over three seconds from Pedro Acosta.