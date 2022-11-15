The Northern Ireland rider teams up with Tom Neave and replaces his older brother Glenn in the line-up, who will ride for Paul Bird’s Ducati outfit next season.

Irwin previously rode for Honda, winning his maiden BSB race on the Fireblade at Thruxton in 2019. He finished sixth in the championship in 2020, winning three races, before joining the SYNETIQ BMW team for the next two seasons.

“I am really excited to have signed for Honda for 2023 and I can’t wait to get back on the Fireblade,” said Irwin.

Andrew Irwin finished sixth in the 2020 British Superbike Championship for the Honda Racing team. Picture: David Yeomans.

“It was a bike I loved and I believe I am getting on an even better bike than when I left two years ago so I can’t wait to get back on it and just to get stuck into it.

“I can’t thank Neil [Tuxworth] and Harv [Havier Beltran] enough for giving me the opportunity to return and I hope I can do a good job.

“The bike is good, which Glenn proved in 2022 and there is no reason why we can’t have a strong championship,” he added.

“I think we have a strong team with good people around me. I plan to have a really good off season and work hard and try to come into 2023 season in the best shape possible.

Carrickfergus man Andrew Irwin has rejoined Honda Racing for the 2023 British Superbike Chanmpionship.

“I can’t wait to get back on board and look forward to testing in March.”

News on Honda’s road racing plans for next season is expected at a later date, although John McGuinness is set to continue riding for the team in 2023.

Honda UK team manager Havier Beltran said: “We’re delighted to welcome back Andrew alongside Tom in 2023. We’ve shared moments with Andrew like his and the bike’s first wins, and now we’re very happy to be able to bring him back to the family.

"The 2022 season was a learning year for Tom having graduated from Superstock, and with that experience he’s ready to take the next step in 2023. Alongside Andrew, we have an exciting line-up full of promise and potential.