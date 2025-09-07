Andrew Irwin crashes out as Kyle Ryde bags BSB double at Donington Park
Ryde, who held off Saturday winner Scott Redding to win Sunday’s opening race, was back on the top step again with another win on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, beating Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) by 1.2s, with Redding 0.847s further back in third on the Hager PBM Ducati.
On a drying track, Andrew Irwin’s (Honda Racing) run of five consecutive top-five finishes came to an end when he crashed out on the exit of the Foggy Esses, bringing out the Safety Car.
Glenn Irwin (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) was forced out on the first lap with machine trouble.
Christian Iddon took fourth on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki ahead of Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati), while the top six was completed by Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati).
Scott Swann retired on the IWR Honda and Donegal’s Richard Kerr crossed the line in 17th on the ROKiT BMW.