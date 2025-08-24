Andrew Irwin secured his first British Superbike podium in over a year with a spirited ride to third place in Sunday’s opening race at Cadwell Park.

​The Lincolnshire circuit is hosting the seventh round of the series over the Bank Holiday weekend, with two more races scheduled today.

It was a shot in the arm for Carrickfergus man Irwin at the Honda Racing team’s home venue as he made a long awaited return to the rostrum.

Championship leader Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) held off a determined challenge from reigning champion Kyle Ryde (Nitrous Competitions Yamaha) on the final laps to seal his 11th victory of the season by only 0.087s on the line, with Irwin 7.9s further adrift in third after the 18-lap opener.

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) claimed his first BSB podium result in more than a year at Cadwell Park. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

“Honestly, I qualified 11th after crashing in FP3 and I just thought, I just need a steady race,” said a delighted Irwin.

“I got a mega start, I think I was sixth or seventh, passed Storm (Stacey), Charlie (Nesbitt) crashed, Tommy (Bridewell) crashed and I thought, I can actually get a podium.

“So I said I’m going to have to keep going, I can’t give up on this one and I just sat behind him (Christian Iddon), and then with two laps to go I thought he maybe won’t defend as much, so I got him between Charlie’s and Park.

“I’m delighted, I haven’t raced here in two years, so to be here and get on the podium… It’s been my worst track ever and if someone asked if you have a bad track, in the back of my head I’m always thinking it’s here,” added Irwin.

“So it’s nice to change that and a massive thank you to Honda, everybody who has supported me and stuck by me because we all know it’s not been the easiest road, but I’m keeping the faith, and let’s keep going.”

His Honda team-mate, Tommy Bridewell, slid out of second place.

Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN Racing BMW) finished fifth behind Christian Iddon(AJN Steelstock Kawasaki), whose team-mate Max Cook completed the top six.

Former champion Scott Redding was seventh on the Hager PBM Ducati ahead of Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati), while Glenn Irwin (Nitrous Competitions Yamaha) claimed 10th behind Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha).

Scott Swann finished 15th on the Send My Bag/IWR Honda, with Richard Kerr (ROKiT BMW) in 17th.

Danny Kent, a double winner at Thruxton, was a faller on the McAMS Yamaha.

Monday’s BSB races are at 13:15 BST and 16:15 BST.

In the British Supersport Sprint race, Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) held off championship leader Rhys Irwin (Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki) for the win by 0.8s. Joe Talbot was third on the Binch Pro Ducati.

Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK), who will be racing at the Classic TT this week, finished sixth, with team-mate and reigning champion Jack Kennedy in eighth ahead of Lee Johnston (Sencat by Swan Racing Triumph).