Andrew Irwin recovering in hospital after fracturing arm in BSB testing at Knockhill

British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin is recovering in hospital after suffering a fractured arm during private testing at Knockhill in Scotland on Tuesday.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 31st May 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

The Carrickfergus man came off his Honda Racing UK Fireblade at turn one, causing the session to be stopped.

A statement issued by his team said: “During private testing at Knockhill Racing Circuit on Tuesday 30th May, during the afternoon session, Andrew Irwin crashed at turn one.

“The session was stopped and Andrew was taken to the circuit medical centre for assessment of a possible arm fracture.

British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin fractured his arm following a crash at Knockhill in Scotlad on TuesdayBritish Superbike rider Andrew Irwin fractured his arm following a crash at Knockhill in Scotlad on Tuesday
British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin fractured his arm following a crash at Knockhill in Scotlad on Tuesday
“He was then transferred to Dundee hospital where it was confirmed he has suffered a fracture to his right humerus and he is continuing to receive treatment.”

Irwin will miss the next round of the British Superbike Championship at least at the Scottish circuit from June 16-18.

The 28-year-old re-joined Honda this season for a second spell in the official BSB team after riding for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing outfit on the SYNETIQ BMW in 2021 and 2022.

