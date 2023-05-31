The Carrickfergus man came off his Honda Racing UK Fireblade at turn one, causing the session to be stopped.

A statement issued by his team said: “During private testing at Knockhill Racing Circuit on Tuesday 30th May, during the afternoon session, Andrew Irwin crashed at turn one.

“The session was stopped and Andrew was taken to the circuit medical centre for assessment of a possible arm fracture.

British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin fractured his arm following a crash at Knockhill in Scotlad on Tuesday

“He was then transferred to Dundee hospital where it was confirmed he has suffered a fracture to his right humerus and he is continuing to receive treatment.”

Irwin will miss the next round of the British Superbike Championship at least at the Scottish circuit from June 16-18.