Andrew Irwin finished fifth in the second British Superbike race of the weekend at Donington Park to make it five successive top-five finishes for the Honda Racing UK rider.

Irwin claimed three podiums at Cadwell Park in the previous round, where he was back on the box for the first time in almost a year.

On Saturday, the Carrickfergus man finished fifth in Race 1 at Donington and repeated the feat in the second race on Sunday as he continued to show impressive late season form.

“I have to take the positives, it’s five top-fives in the last five races, but you always want more and as a racer you’re always that little bit disappointed,” said Irwin.

Andrew Irwin on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade at Donington Park. (Photo by James Wright/Double Red)

“Honestly, the team has done a great job for me, the bike’s working in quite a good window; we just need to find a little bit on the way into the corner and a little bit on the way out of the corner, and I think we can fight for the podium.

“That’s a lot easier said than done and sometimes a small change can be a big change on the bike, so hopefully we’ll try to take that next step forward in race three.”

Kyle Ryde won Sunday’s opening race on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha from Scott Redding (Hager PBM Ducati), who took the win on Saturday.

Rory Skinner clinched third on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati after also earning the same result on Saturday.

Glenn Irwin – sixth in Saturday’s race – was 10th on the second of the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha machines, with Scott Swann 15th on the IWR Honda and Donegal’s Richard Kerr 19th (ROKiT BMW Motorrad).