Andy Reid back to winning ways with dominant Ulster Superbike victory at Bishopscourt as Jonny Campbell tightens grip on title
The Jordanstown man made his racing comeback this season after five years away from the sport, signing with the Banbridge-based J McC Roofing Racing team to ride a Kawasaki.
Reid endured a challenging start to the year following a high-speed crash in practice at the Enkalon Trophy meeting in March. He escaped unharmed in the incident but the J McC Kawasaki was destroyed.
The 30-year-old has shown glimpses of his British championship pedigree throughout a disjointed campaign but served a timely reminder of his talent with a commanding display in the Superbike opener.
Reid, who qualified second, led all the way in the 10-lap race to secure the win by 8.3s from Korie McGreevy on the McAdoo Kawasaki, who narrowly held off championship leader Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) by only 0.045s on the final lap.
The race was initially red-flagged due to an incident on the first lap, with pole man Ryan Gibson ruled out of the restart on his BMW.
Gibson trailed Campbell by 51 points going into the penultimate round of the championship and although he is not yet mathematically out of contention, his hopes of the title are all but over.
Earlier, there was drama in the first Supersport race when Campbell – riding the Magic Bullet Ducati – and McGreevy crashed out as they dispute the lead on the final lap, resulting in a red flag.
Belfast’s Mark Conlin, who was holding third behind the leaders, clinched the victory on his Moto Market NRG Ducati by 8.2s from Andrew Smyth (MPW Kawasaki). Jack Whearty completed the top three.
Championship leader Christian Elkin was a non-starter on his DynoCentre NI Yamaha.
Elkin holds a 10-point advantage over McGreevy in the standings ahead of the second race this afternoon at the Enniskillen Club’s meeting.
