Andy Reid pens Superstock deal with EHA Racing

Andy Reid will make his debut in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year after signing for EHA Racing.

Reid and Midlands rider Joe Collier will spearhead the team’s assault on the British title on IN Competition-supported Aprilia RSV4 RF machinery.

Last year, 23-year-old Reid made his full debut in the MCE British Superbike Championship with the Tyco BMW team, taking over the ride from Davide Giugliano in the summer.

However, his season ended on a low when the Jordanstown lad suffered a fractured femur in a crash at Silverstone in September.

Reid, a former frontrunner in the British Supersport class, says he is fully recovered a raring to go as he looks ahead to a new challenge in the Superstock 1000 series in 2018.

“I just can’t wait to go racing again and I’m really excited about getting back on track with EHA Racing,” Reid said.

“Everyone will be wanting to know how I am after the injury at the end of last season and to be honest, I’ve had one of the quickest recoveries I’ve ever had in my career.

“I hope that highlights how much I want to win this season on the Aprilia in the Superstock class and my goal is nothing less than challenging for the championship from the word go,” he added.

“Thanks to EHA Racing for having the faith in me to make this happen and of course my personal sponsor Cool Milk for their ever-present support.

“As I say, I just want to get going now and tap into the experience of the team along with IN Competition’s Ian Newton, who as a very successful former racer himself, can certainly have a major input to what Joe [Collier] and I can achieve on track this season.”

Run by former racer and businessman Edward Allingham – originally from Eglinton but now based in England – EHA Racing announced an unchanged line-up last week for the Supersport class with David Allingham and Ross Twyman returning on the Yamaha R6 machines.

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley will also ride for the team at the North West 200 in the Supersport class.

Team manager Gail Allingham said: “We are delighted to have Andy and Joe join our EHA Racing team. We have every confidence that both boys will be very competitive in this class and we will be expecting regular podiums.

“It’s great to have the backing of Aprilia UK again this year and I know Ian [Newton] and his crew will provide Andy and Joe the best package possible to challenge for the championship.”

Ian Newton, IN Competition MD and EHA Racing Technical guru, said he has every confidence Reid and Collier will make their mark in the championship this year.

“I’m really excited to have two good lads, with plenty of talent and potential, on the Aprilia RSV4 RF this season,” he said.

“It’s still a fairly-new project, but the bike proved its capabilities last year, when we were knocking on the door of podiums regularly and finished seventh in the championship.

“With Andy and Joe on-board, I believe we can compete at the sharp end this season and make even further progress.”