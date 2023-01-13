Ballyclare’s Martin Barr, who rides in the Pro class, finished third back in 2005 before standing on the top step in 2012 and is relishing the chance to compete at the event once more.

“The place erupted and the hairs stood on the back of my neck. It was unbelievable,” said Barr.

Can the Apico Husqvarna rider can make the podium in Belfast 2023? With a star-spangled entry list which includes the reigning 2022 British MX1 champion Tommy Searle and his MX2 counterpart Conrad Mewse, it will not be easy.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr will compete in the Belfast Arenacross Tour at the SSE Arena.

Barr added: “It’s tight and it’s a contact sport so anything can happen in arenacross. If I feel comfortable and in a good position I will push on. Podium? Who knows! You have to have your wits about you but I am looking forward to it.

“I have done it a fair few times throughout my career and always enjoy it. This year will be a more level playing field with British-only riders and no arenacross specialists like in previous years. Personally, I would prefer Belfast to be round three or four because I always seem to get better as the series progresses but it will be good to race again in front of the home fans.”

The locally based All Moto Yamaha Powered by Start Solar team will also be on the grid with Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara and James Mackrel from Dundonald.

Mackrel said: “Although I won the all Ireland class a few years ago I have always wanted a good crack at the Pro class. Hopefully I can give it a good go in a few days’ time.”

From left, Ethan Gawley, Daniel Devine, Samuel Logan, Hayden Gibson, Max Jones, Cole McAuley and (front row) Matthew Kelly Edwards, Thomas Gibson, Joshua Foster, Ollie Denvir, Jax Knox and Jake Sayers who will be racing at the forthcoming 2023 Arenacross Tour in Belfast.

Charley Irwin from Ballyclare will be racing in the AX Futures British Championship class on the Discount Beds 250 Honda.

The 15-year-old’s big Arenacross breakthrough came in Belfast 2020 with victory on both nights in the 85 supermini class. It will be his first time riding the 250 Honda indoors but he is quietly confident of a good performance after a great 2022 outdoor season, when he won the Scottish youth rookie championship.

Fellow locals Niall Cregan from Banbridge, Rostrevor’s Niall Clerkin and Navan’s Jake Farrelly line up with Irwin. In the same class visitors Olivia Renolds, Beanice Reece and Anya Colley get ready to prove themselves against their male counterparts.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt finished third in Belfast in 2020 in the S/W85 class and just missed third place in the championship at the final round by one point. As the 2022 Scottish supermini champion lines up in the Supermini class on the McCullagh’s Centra KTM he will definitely be chasing a podium again in Belfast and finish top three in the overall championship.

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin is gearing up for the 2023 Arenacross Tour in Belfast.

Hayden Gibson from Magherafelt, Ballyclare’s Samuel Logan and Dormara’s Ben McConville complete the local interest in the class.

In the AX E5 Electric class, six-year-old Downpatrick rider Ollie Denvir is one of the youngest to line up in Belfast. The top four from each of the rounds will compete in the Arenacross finale in London.

