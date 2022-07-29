Armoy Club "disappointed" by Michael Dunlop's late withdrawal from 'Race of Legends' meeting

The Ballymoney racer has won the feature ‘Race of Legends’ event at the County Antrim meeting a record nine times in a row, but pulled out of his home race after claiming his team had been treated ‘unfairly and unequally’ compared to other teams participating at the event. Dunlop did not elaborate further in his statement on Friday morning.

In an official response, a statement from the Armoy Club said: “ The Club is very disappointed that Michael Dunlop and MD Racing will not be attending the Armoy Road Races, particularly when this is his home race.

“The Club treats all riders fairly and equally, always has done and are saddened that anyone would think otherwise. Riders enter races and withdraw for various reasons which is always disappointing. There will be no further comment on this matter.

Michael Dunlop in action at the Armoy Road Races last year.