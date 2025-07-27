Armoy Road Races: 12 spectacular pictures from the final Irish road race of year

The event was the final Irish national road race of the 2025 season.
1. Paul Jordan is fully committed on the Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda in Saturday's Supersport race at Armoy.
Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker
2. Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) on his way to third place in Saturday's Supersport race at Armoy.
Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker
3. Paul Jordan (22, Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Aprilia) leads Barry Furber (80, DC Autos Yamaha) and Michael Sweeney (65, MSR Aprilia) off the line in Saturday's Supertwin race.
Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker
4. Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Honda) ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) in the Open Superbike race at Armoy.
Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker
