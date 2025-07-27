Armoy Road Racesplaceholder image
Armoy Road Races

Armoy Road Races: 12 spectacular pictures from the final Irish road race of year

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 27th Jul 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 13:44 BST
Stunning pictures from the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races in Co Antrim, where Ireland’s Mike Browne clinched a four-timer, including victory in the prestigious ‘Race of Legends’.

The event was the final Irish national road race of the 2025 season.

Armoy Road Races

1. Paul Jordan is fully committed on the Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda in Saturday's Supersport race at Armoy.

Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Armoy Road Races

2. Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) on his way to third place in Saturday's Supersport race at Armoy.

Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Armoy Road Races

3. Paul Jordan (22, Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Aprilia) leads Barry Furber (80, DC Autos Yamaha) and Michael Sweeney (65, MSR Aprilia) off the line in Saturday's Supertwin race.

Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Armoy Road Races

4. Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Honda) ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) in the Open Superbike race at Armoy.

Armoy Road Races Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice