The Armoy Road Races will take place as planned in July, it has been confirmed.

The announcement on Wednesday evening comes after an eleventh hour insurance deal was agreed by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

Armoy Club Chairman William Munnis said the ‘Race of Legends’ meeting in Co. Antrim would take place on the final weekend of July.

“After a directors’ meeting earlier this week, the Club can confirm that the Race of Legends Armoy Road Races will take place in 2023 on Friday/Saturday 28th and 29th July,” he said.

“Careful consideration was given regarding the insurance costs and other associated information to run this race. Caution will be adhered to throughout, to ensure that we can deliver the well run, and high-profile road race that we are known for in Armoy whilst meeting the needs of the event.”

Reflecting on the £30,000 cost of insurance for national road races this, Munnis said the increase compared to 2022 had been ‘extensive’.

“The £30K insurance cost is extensive and many other costs have also risen,” he said.

"We would, however, like to thank the MCUI for all their hard work in achieving a working solution to these insurance issues. We would also like to thank the local community, residents, our sponsors, riders and the wider road racing community for their support and encouragement throughout – this hasn’t been an easy period and the decision to run the race this year hasn’t been made lightly.