Armoy Road Races confirmed in July as Bayview Hotel continues as title sponsor
Home hero Michael Dunlop won the showpiece race for a record 10th time in dominant fashion last year as he clinched a fantastic five-timer.
The national road race – one of only three Irish road races on the calendar in 2024 along with the Cookstown 100, which took place last month, and this week’s North West 200 – will run from July 26-27.
Armoy Road Races Chairman and Clerk of Course, William Munnis, said he was ‘delighted’ to announce the return of the popular road race, which was first held in 2009.
“On behalf of the Club, we are thrilled and very grateful to have the Bayview Hotel back on board this year – I believe it is their 15th year supporting the races and the Club and the races are very fortunate to have a sponsor like Trevor Kane and the Bayview Hotel,” Munnis said.
“The Armoy Road Races is a must-attend event in the road racing calendar and without the support of our sponsors, fans and communities, it simply wouldn’t be feasible.
“Some of the best riders in the world will take on the Armoy circuit this summer and due to demand, we have decided to add another Supertwin race to the bill this year.
“Armoy Road Races is an incredibly popular event, drawing thousands of fans across the two days, and we expect this year to be no different,” he added.
“As a Club, we would like to encourage all local businesses to consider lending their support to what is truly a legendary event that puts our local community firmly on the global stage.
“I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish the North West 200 a great and safe week of road racing – it would seem the weather is going to be kind; all we need now is good racing and the road racing community will have another great event.”
Bayview Hotel owner Trevor Kane said he expects another memorable two days of high-speed action around the undulating three-mile course in Co Antrim in July.
“I’m a huge supporter of road racing and can’t wait for July’s event. Northern Ireland has a rich road racing history and at the Bayview Hotel, we’ll be preparing to welcome fans from across Ireland and even further afield,” he said.
“The Armoy Road Races is synonymous with top-class road racing, and we are delighted to be associated with the iconic Race of Legends.
“We expect that it will be hotly contested and we’re really looking forward to seeing who comes out on top. Michael Dunlop proved to be unstoppable last year and made it a record 10 wins in the Race of Legends – I have no doubt that it will be another exhilarating competition this year.”
The club is appealing for any potential sponsors to come forward and help sustain the future of one of the sport’s best pure road races.
