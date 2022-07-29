Armoy Road Races: Davey Todd clinches Supersport pole from Paul Jordan

The Saltburn rider clocked a best time of 1m 45.713s (102.436mph) to take the top spot on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in the warm sunshine by 1.179s from Paul Jordan (Prez Racing Yamaha).

Cork man Mike Browne was third fastest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha, only 0.012s behind Jordan, with Derek Sheils in fourth on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

Adam McLean completed the top five on his Yamaha Supersport machine, 1.9s down on Todd’s time, with Dominic Herberston next.

Davey Todd (174), Mike Browne (16) and Paul Jordan (22) on the grid before the first Supersport qualifying session at the Armoy Road Races on Friday.

Wexford’s Graham Kennedy and Michael Sweeney were the top eight, with newcomer Jamie Coward (KTS by Steadplan Racing Yamaha) in ninth.

Michael Dunlop is absent from his home road race after withdrawing from the event on Friday morning.

Browne sealed pole in the Moto3/125GP/SS300 class by 5.6s from Joey Thompson, while Brian Mateer headed the 250cc Classic time sheets from Richard Ford.