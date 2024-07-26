Armoy Road Races: Davey Todd sets early Superbike and Supersport pace in free practice
The Saltburn man posted the fastest time in Superbike free practice on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR before the session was interrupted by a brief rain shower at the Co Antrim course.
Todd led the way with a time of 1m 42.837s from England’s Dominic Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW (1m 45.224s).
Cork’s Mike Browne was third quickest on the IN Competition Aprilia with a time of 1m 45.534s with Phil Crowne next at 1m 45.708s and Skerries man Michael Sweeney on the MJR BMW, who lapped the three-mile course in 1m 46.116s.
Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward, who missed the event last year following a cycling accident, lapped in 1m 47.69s on the KTS Racing Honda.
Superbike qualifying takes place later on Friday when the grid positions for Saturday’s races will be determined.
In the Supersport class, Todd set the bar at 1m 46.415s on the Powertoolmate Ducati V2 in free practice, topping the times from Browne (1m 47.461s) on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.
Paul Jordan slotted into third on the Jackson Racing Honda, 0.063s behind Browne, with Herbertson next on the Burrows Yamaha, setting his best lap in the session at 1m 49.288s.
Supersport qualifying will take place on Friday afternoon ahead of the opening race, which is scheduled to take place following the conclusion of practice.
