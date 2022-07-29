Armoy Road Races: Davey Todd shatters lap record for Superbike pole

Todd went under Michael Dunlop’s 2021 lap record (106.945mph) on his third lap in qualifying, clocking a speed of 107.093mph and becoming the first rider to break the 107mph barrier at the three-mile course in County Antrim.

The Superbike session was stopped on the next lap when Paul Jordan suffered an engine blow-up on his Prez Racing Yamaha R1. A lengthy delay followed as oil dropped from his machine was cleared from the circuit.

The session was run again later in the evening, but a rain shower meant few riders were able to improve their times from the afternoon.

Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda during practice at the Armoy Road Races on Friday.