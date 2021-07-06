Armoy Road Races: Event schedule and road closing times

The Irish national meeting will be the first event to go ahead in 2021 after every other race, with the exception of September’s rescheduled Cookstown 100, was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the organisers received a boost when the Northern Ireland Executive confirmed the cap on 500 people at outdoor gatherings would be relaxed. A final crowd number for Armoy will be confirmed following a risk assessment.

The Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ will also be the first Irish road race since the Cookstown 100 was held almost 10 months ago in Co Tyrone – the only road race run in Ireland in 2020.

The Armoy Road Races will be the first Irish national meeting to go ahead in 2021 from July 30-31.

Roads will close for practice on Friday, July 30 at 12.30pm, re-opening no later than 9.30pm. The first race on the programme, the opening Supersport event, is scheduled to take place in the evening.

On Saturday, July 31, roads will close at 10am sharp, re-opening no later than 7.30pm.

Highlights of the races will be shown on BBC1 NI on a date to be confirmed.

Saturday’s main race bill is as follows:

Race 2 – Junior Support

Race 3 – Moto3 (125GP/SSP300)

Race 4 – Supersport Race 2

Race 5 – Junior Classic

Race 6 – Open (201cc-1010cc)

Race 7 – Senior Classic

Race 8 – Lightweight Supersport

Race 9 – Supertwin

Race 10 – Senior Support