The ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy has become established as one of the most prestigious races on the Irish road racing calendar.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the Co Antrim road race was first run in 2009, only three riders have won the coveted trophy in the showpiece race, with home hero Michael Dunlop triumphing in the highlight 10 times, including an unbeaten run of nine successive victories.

Here, we list the top three in every ‘Race of Legends’ held at Armoy ahead of the final national road race of the year this weekend.

Armoy Race of Legends winners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Dunlop celebrates rwinning the Race of Legends at the Armoy Road Races in 2015 with runner-up Guy Martin and third-placed Dean Harrison. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

2009 (No race after fatal accident claimed life of elderly spectator Hill McCook)

2010

1st – Ryan Farquhar

2nd – Keith Amor

Davey Todd won the Race of Legends at Armoy in 2022 and again in 2024, when he rode the Milwaukee BMW. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

3rd – Michael Dunlop

2011

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Michael Pearson

Ryan Farquhar was the first winner of the Race of Legends at Armoy in 2010.

3rd – William Dunlop

2012

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Ryan Farquhar

3rd – Guy Martin

2013

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – William Dunlop

3rd – Derek Sheils

2014

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Guy Martin

3rd – Dan Kneen

2015

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Guy Martin

3rd – Dean Harrison

2016

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Derek Sheils

3rd – William Dunlop

2017

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – William Dunlop

3rd – Michael Sweeney

2018 (Meeting cancelled due to heavy rain)

2019

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Derek Sheils

3rd – Derek McGee

2020 (Meeting cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic)

2021

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Davey Todd

3rd – Derek McGee

2022

1st – Davey Todd

2nd – Michael Sweeney

3rd – Derek Sheils

2023

1st – Michael Dunlop

2nd – Mike Browne

3rd – Derek Sheils

2024

1st – Davey Todd

2nd – Phil Crowe