Armoy Road Races: Every winner of the prestigious 'Race of Legends' including top three since inaugural meeting in 2009
Since the Co Antrim road race was first run in 2009, only three riders have won the coveted trophy in the showpiece race, with home hero Michael Dunlop triumphing in the highlight 10 times, including an unbeaten run of nine successive victories.
Here, we list the top three in every ‘Race of Legends’ held at Armoy ahead of the final national road race of the year this weekend.
Armoy Race of Legends winners
2009 (No race after fatal accident claimed life of elderly spectator Hill McCook)
2010
1st – Ryan Farquhar
2nd – Keith Amor
3rd – Michael Dunlop
2011
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Michael Pearson
3rd – William Dunlop
2012
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Ryan Farquhar
3rd – Guy Martin
2013
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – William Dunlop
3rd – Derek Sheils
2014
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Guy Martin
3rd – Dan Kneen
2015
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Guy Martin
3rd – Dean Harrison
2016
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Derek Sheils
3rd – William Dunlop
2017
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – William Dunlop
3rd – Michael Sweeney
2018 (Meeting cancelled due to heavy rain)
2019
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Derek Sheils
3rd – Derek McGee
2020 (Meeting cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic)
2021
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Davey Todd
3rd – Derek McGee
2022
1st – Davey Todd
2nd – Michael Sweeney
3rd – Derek Sheils
2023
1st – Michael Dunlop
2nd – Mike Browne
3rd – Derek Sheils
2024
1st – Davey Todd
2nd – Phil Crowe
3rd – Dominic Herbertson
