Armoy Road Races: Friday's qualifying results at the 'Race of Legends' - the final Irish road race of 2025

A round-up of qualifying results so far at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races in Co Antrim.

SUPERBIKE

1 P Jordan (Honda) 106.324mph

2 M Browne (Honda) 106.087mph

Isle of Man rider Conor Cummins on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW during Superbike qualifying at Armoy on Friday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

3 C Cummins (Ducati) 105.249mph

4 M Sweeney (BMW) 104.676mph

5 J Coward (BMW) 104.311mph

6 P Crowe (BMW) 103.843mph

7 M Simpson (Honda) 102.710mph

8 F Bourne (Honda) 101.905mph

SUPERSPORT

1 M Browne (Yamaha) 102.018mph

2 C Cummins (Ducati) 101.911mph

3 P Jordan (Honda) 101.573mph

4 D Herbertson (Ducati) 101.539mph

5 M Sweeney (Yamaha) 101.214mph

6 J Coward (Triumph) 99.797mph

7 F Bourne (Kawasaki) 98.907mph

8 B Furber (Kawasaki) 98.468mph

SUPERTWIN

1 P Jordan (Aprilia) 100.577mph

2 M Sweeney (Aprilia) 98.378mph

3 B Furber (Yamaha) 97.968mph

4 F Bourne (Kawasaki) 97.707mph

5 J Thompson (Aprilia) 97.559mph

6 J Coward (Kawasaki) 97.082mph

7 J Yeardsley (Aprilia) 96.962mph

8 N Kernohan (Aprilia) 96.241mph

MOTO3/125GP

1 D Sayle (Honda 250) 85.241mph

2 C Meyer (Honda 250) 85.237mph

3 N Moore (Honda 250) 84.732mph

4 K Parkes (Honda 125) 83.181mph

LIGHTWEIGHT SUPERSPORT/GP250

1 B Davidson (Honda 250) 89.764mph

2 C Meyer (Honda 250) 88.992mph

3 J McWilliams (Kawasaki 400) 87.840mph

4 D Sayle (Yamaha 250) 87.211mph

