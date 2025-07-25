Armoy Road Races: Friday's qualifying results at the 'Race of Legends' - the final Irish road race of 2025
SUPERBIKE
1 P Jordan (Honda) 106.324mph
2 M Browne (Honda) 106.087mph
3 C Cummins (Ducati) 105.249mph
4 M Sweeney (BMW) 104.676mph
5 J Coward (BMW) 104.311mph
6 P Crowe (BMW) 103.843mph
7 M Simpson (Honda) 102.710mph
8 F Bourne (Honda) 101.905mph
SUPERSPORT
1 M Browne (Yamaha) 102.018mph
2 C Cummins (Ducati) 101.911mph
3 P Jordan (Honda) 101.573mph
4 D Herbertson (Ducati) 101.539mph
5 M Sweeney (Yamaha) 101.214mph
6 J Coward (Triumph) 99.797mph
7 F Bourne (Kawasaki) 98.907mph
8 B Furber (Kawasaki) 98.468mph
SUPERTWIN
1 P Jordan (Aprilia) 100.577mph
2 M Sweeney (Aprilia) 98.378mph
3 B Furber (Yamaha) 97.968mph
4 F Bourne (Kawasaki) 97.707mph
5 J Thompson (Aprilia) 97.559mph
6 J Coward (Kawasaki) 97.082mph
7 J Yeardsley (Aprilia) 96.962mph
8 N Kernohan (Aprilia) 96.241mph
MOTO3/125GP
1 D Sayle (Honda 250) 85.241mph
2 C Meyer (Honda 250) 85.237mph
3 N Moore (Honda 250) 84.732mph
4 K Parkes (Honda 125) 83.181mph
LIGHTWEIGHT SUPERSPORT/GP250
1 B Davidson (Honda 250) 89.764mph
2 C Meyer (Honda 250) 88.992mph
3 J McWilliams (Kawasaki 400) 87.840mph
4 D Sayle (Yamaha 250) 87.211mph
